Egypt’s Suez Steel to upgrade billet caster No. 2

Monday, 18 July 2022 12:00:06 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that it will upgrade Egypt-based Suez Steel’s billet caster No. 2. The upgraded caster is scheduled to be commissioned by the third quarter of 2023.

The upgrade will enable Suez Steel to increase its product range and meet the growing local and international market demand. The caster will be able to annually produce more than one million mt following the upgrade. In addition to the current production of billets, the revamp will add new and different sections for some of the largest products in the world.