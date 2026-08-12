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Egypt launches tender for eight new billet production licenses

Wednesday, 12 August 2026 11:45:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Egypt's Industrial Development Authority (IDA) has announced the launch of a tender for eight new continuous casting billet production licenses with a combined annual capacity of 2.8 million mt, in line with the Ministry of Industry's strategy to deepen local manufacturing, strengthen the domestic steel value chain and reduce dependence on imports.

According to the IDA, the tender includes four licenses with an annual capacity of 500,000 mt each and four licenses with an annual capacity of 200,000 mt each. The additional billet capacity is expected to support the raw material requirements of local rerolling mills, conserve foreign currency and enhance the competitiveness of Egypt's steel industry.

Interested companies may purchase the tender documents from the IDA's headquarters between August 11 and August 20, while bids must be submitted by September 9, 2026.

BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.


Tags: Billet Semis Egypt North Africa Steelmaking 

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