Arvedi AST partners with Fives to modernize cold annealing line and boost efficiency

French engineering company Fives Group has announced that it has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Italian stainless steel producer Arvedi AST to revamp the latter’s cold annealing and pickling line (CAPL). The modernization aims to boost productivity, enhance environmental performance, and ensure the plant meets rising demand from automotive, construction, and other industrial sectors.

Key technologies to be installed

Fives will introduce advanced technologies that address current operational bottlenecks. One of which is CELES EcoTransFlux™ rapid heating technology for the annealing section that will enable faster heating transitions, increase output by over 16 percent on certain products and cut down on nitrogen oxide and carbon dioxide emissions. On the other hand, Virtuo™-L thermal optimization solution will reduces fuel consumption and enhance mechanical properties of treated steel. These additions will also result in a more balanced and flexible process flow throughout the production line.

Thanks to transversal induction and digital furnace control, Arvedi AST will increase its operational resilience in the long term.