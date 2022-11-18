﻿
Argentina sees boom in steel production in October with highest level in 10 years

Friday, 18 November 2022 20:31:26 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Crude steel production in Argentina, the third largest economy in Latin America, totaled 493,000 mt in October, up 10.1 percent, year-over-year. It is the highest volume since April 2012, according to data released Thursday by the Argentine Steel Chamber (CAA).

In the accumulated 10 months, production totaled 4.19 million tons, 5.0 percent more than in the same period of 2021. The volume for 2022 is 8.4 percent less than the record 10-month level registered in January-October 2014.

According to the CAA, hot rolled products (flat and non-flat) totaled 417,800 mt in October, down 0.3 percent year-over-year. In the accumulated 10 months, hot rolled products totaled 3,865,300 mt, 2.0 percent below the period January-October 2021.

Meanwhile, the production of cold rolled flats totaled 115,200 mt in October and 1.04 million mt in the 10-month period, down 1.2 percent and 13.1 percent, respectively, year-on-year.


