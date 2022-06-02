﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

ArcelorMittal’s decarbonization plan for Spain accelerates with government support

Thursday, 02 June 2022 12:33:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Luxembourg-based global steel giant ArcelorMittal has announced that it has signed an agreement with the Spanish government for financial support for the decarbonization of the company’s Asturias and Sestao plants in Spain.

The funding, which is part of the government’s Recovery and Resilience Plan, will support the construction of an electric arc furnace and direct reduction plant in Gijón, which are crucial to the company’s carbon emissions reduction goals in Europe.

“We were proud to announce last year our plan to build a 2.3 million mt green hydrogen direct reduced iron unit, complemented by a 1.1 million mt hybrid electric arc furnace in Gijón - which in turn will enable ArcelorMittal Sestao to be the world’s first full-scale zero carbon-emissions steel plant. The agreement we have signed with the government of Spain this week provides some of the funding certainty we need to move to the next phase of this project,” Aditya Mittal, CEO of ArcelorMittal, said.


Tags: Spain European Union Steelmaking ArcelorMittal 

Similar articles

30 Mar

ArcelorMittal halts three plants in Spain amid supply disruptions
27 Aug

ArcelorMittal Asturias to modernize galvanizing line No.1
13 Jul

ArcelorMittal Sestao to become world’s first full-scale zero carbon-emissions steel plant
19 Feb

ArcelorMittal Asturias completes coke gas injection project at BF B in Gijón
15 Sep

ArcelorMittal to resume operations at Spanish EAF
02 Sep

ArcelorMittal to restart BF at its Asturias plant
26 Jan

ArcelorMittal idles plant in northern Spain
25 Sep

ArcelorMittal to invest in reconstruction of Gijon coke oven batteries
12 Jun

ArcelorMittal to invest over €100 million in Asturias plants
31 Dec

ArcelorMittal Asturias plans to reopen galvanizing line