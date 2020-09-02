ArcelorMittal to restart BF at its Asturias plant

Wednesday, 02 September 2020 17:13:07 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Global steelmaker ArcelorMittal has announced that it has decided to resume operations at the blast furnace A at its Asturias plant in Spain, which had been idled at the beginning of April this year amid the sharp decline in demand. The company will begin preparatory work for this resumption and the blast furnace may restart again at the end of September. The company stated that the decision has been made to provide supply to its customers during the remodeling of a blast furnace at ArcelorMittal Gent in Belgium.

The company will also reactivate strategic investment projects at the Asturias plant including its coke battery No. 2 and the injection of coke gas at the furnace B. These projects were postponed in 2019 and are compatible with the scenario of production from a single blast furnace.

ArcelorMittal said it maintains a cautious approach to the possible recovery of production activities, due to the uncertainty that still exists as a result of the economic crisis amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company will also continue with its plans to improve productivity and reduce costs, in order to ensure the sustainability of its Asturias plant.