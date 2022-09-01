﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

ArcelorMittal Sestao delays resumption of EAF

Thursday, 01 September 2022 15:52:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Spain-based ArcelorMittal Sestao, a subsidiary of Luxembourg-headquartered steel giant ArcelorMittal, has delayed the resumption of the electric arc furnace at its Acería Compacta de Bizkaia plant until further notice, according to media reports.

The furnace was shut down for maintenance in mid-August and was scheduled to resume operations this week. The decision to delay the resumption was made amid the forecast for weak steel demand, which is a result of the slowing down of many companies’ activities due to global uncertainty and lower sales prices, which would not allow the plant to cover operating costs, and high imports. Higher energy costs are also a reason for the delay even if they are not the main factor, SteelOrbis understands.


Tags: Spain European Union Steelmaking ArcelorMittal 

Similar articles

ArcelorMittal: Spanish government should balance energy prices with other European countries

18 Jul | Steel News

ArcelorMittal’s decarbonization plan for Spain accelerates with government support

02 Jun | Steel News

ArcelorMittal halts three plants in Spain amid supply disruptions

30 Mar | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Asturias to modernize galvanizing line No.1

27 Aug | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Sestao to become world’s first full-scale zero carbon-emissions steel plant

13 Jul | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Asturias completes coke gas injection project at BF B in Gijón

19 Feb | Steel News

ArcelorMittal to resume operations at Spanish EAF

15 Sep | Steel News

ArcelorMittal to restart BF at its Asturias plant

02 Sep | Steel News

ArcelorMittal idles plant in northern Spain

26 Jan | Steel News

ArcelorMittal to invest in reconstruction of Gijon coke oven batteries

25 Sep | Steel News