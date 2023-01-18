﻿
ArcelorMittal plans to restart blast furnace A at Asturias plant

Wednesday, 18 January 2023 16:10:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal plans to restart blast furnace A at its Asturias plant in Gijón, Spain, in February, according to local media reports. The furnace will operate with a reduced production rate if restarted.

The furnace has been idled since September last year due to the unfavorable global market conditions in which energy prices are high, steel demand is weak, and the economic outlook is negative. When making the decision to shut down the furnace, the company also took into consideration that high levels of imports from non-EU producers are not affected by the increasing costs linked to the EU Emissions Trading System which adversely impacts the competitiveness of European producers, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: Spain European Union Steelmaking ArcelorMittal 

