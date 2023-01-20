﻿
ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih’s output drops in 2022 due to impact of war

Friday, 20 January 2023 12:35:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, Ukrainian subsidiary of global steelmaker ArcelorMittal, has announced its production results for 2022.

The company’s production level in 2022 dropped to one-fifth of its previous level in 2021 due to the disruptions caused by the Russian invasion. 

In the given year, the company’s pig iron output totaled 1.6 million mt, decreasing by 70 percent, while its crude steel output was 1.2 million mt, down by 75.6 percent, both year on year. The company’s production plan for 2022 was 5.6 million mt for pig iron and 5.1 million mt for crude steel, so the planned volumes were fulfilled by 29 percent and 23.1 percent, respectively. 

In 2022, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih’s rolled steel product output was 1.1 million mt, fulfilling 22.8 percent of the production plan, while its iron ore concentrate output totaled 4.5 million mt, fulfilling 42.8 percent of the plan. The company’s coke production in the given period totaled one million mt, 37.3 percent of the planned production.


