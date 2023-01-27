ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih shuts down its oldest sinter line

Friday, 27 January 2023 11:01:01 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, Ukrainian subsidiary of global steelmaker ArcelorMittal, has announced that it is decommissioning its oldest sinter line, which has been providing sinter to blast furnace No.1 previously at the level of 8,000 metric tons per day, due to the decrease in production during the war as well as fulfilment of commitments of the company to reduce its environmental footprint. The company will now operate with three sinter lines instead of four.

With the decommissioning of this sinter line, annual pollutant emissions will decrease by 29,400 metric tons, equivalent to 13 percent of total emissions of ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih.

Meanwhile, within the scope of the company’s investment program to upgrade the sinter plant, sinter line No. 2 has been reconstructed with an investment of over $180 million.