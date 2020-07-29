ArcelorMittal Kryviy Rih mulls construction of pelletizing mill

Wednesday, 29 July 2020 16:17:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Within the scope of large investment projects aiming to reduce the impact of production on the environment, Ukrainian integrated steel mill ArcelorMittal Kryviy Rih is considering the construction of a pelletizing mill. The facility would be expected to have an annual capacity to produce 5 million mt of pellets. Moreover, the company expects to raise the Fe content of iron ore pellets to 68 percent, versus the current average of 65.3 percent.

“As of the moment, we use only sinter. Three sinter shops are in operation. We are planning to maintain one which will be completely modernized; the other two we will be able to be replaced with a new pelletizing plant. This will enable us to reduce the consumption of coke and, consequently, we can shut down two obsolete coke batteries,” the company’s chief executive officer Mauro Longobardo stated.

Besides, ArcelorMittal Kryviy Rih is mulling the complete renovation of its blast furnace (BF) No. 9 by the end of 2023. Currently, four BFs are in operation.

Generally, the company highlighted the complexity in the definition of development strategy for the next 20 years. “This year, for instance, we increased export of iron ore to China in the first quarter due to Covid-19 situation, since demand for finished goods in Europe decreased. Now sales volumes of steel products may come back, but uncertainty exists. It is necessary to learn how to redirect sales within short times, two weeks namely. We have the opportunity to choose what to sell: finished products, semi-finished products or iron ore, depending on market conditions,” Mr. Longobardo added.