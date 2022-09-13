﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

ArcelorMittal has no plans to close BFs in Luxembourg for now

Tuesday, 13 September 2022 12:14:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In an interview with RTL, Roland Bastian, general director of Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal, has confirmed that two blast furnaces in France, one blast furnace in Poland, one blast furnace in Germany and one blast furnace in Spain were temporarily closed and stated that no closure is planned for the blast furnaces in Luxembourg for now as they are still receiving sufficient orders to continue their activities.

Saying that the plant in Luxembourg is taking measures to limit the damage from energy bills, Mr. Bastian stated that the company is suspending the use of industrial electric ovens when electricity prices are too high, mainly in the morning and in the evening.

ArcelorMittal has cut operations in Europe, temporarily closing blast furnaces, due to the unfavorable global market conditions in which energy prices and carbon costs are high, and steel demand is weak, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: Luxembourg European Union Steelmaking ArcelorMittal 

Similar articles

ArcelorMittal posts higher net profit and sales revenues for H1

28 Jul | Steel News

ArcelorMittal sees higher net profit and sales revenues in Q1

05 May | Steel News

ArcelorMittal removes Russian coal and iron ore from supply chain

23 Mar | Steel News

ArcelorMittal posts net profit and higher EBITDA for 2021

10 Feb | Steel News

ArcelorMittal posts net profit for Jan-Sept, outlook still positive

11 Nov | Steel News

ArcelorMittal to invest in Catalyst program for transition to zero-carbon emissions steelmaking

21 Sep | Steel News

ArcelorMittal posts net profit in H1, representing strongest half year performance since 2008

29 Jul | Steel News

ArcelorMittal’s net profit nearly doubles in Q1 from Q4 level

06 May | Steel News

ArcelorMittal sees better operating performance, beating expectations    

05 Nov | Steel News

ArcelorMittal’s reports $1.7 billion net loss in H1

30 Jul | Steel News