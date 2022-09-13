ArcelorMittal has no plans to close BFs in Luxembourg for now

Tuesday, 13 September 2022 12:14:36 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In an interview with RTL, Roland Bastian, general director of Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal, has confirmed that two blast furnaces in France, one blast furnace in Poland, one blast furnace in Germany and one blast furnace in Spain were temporarily closed and stated that no closure is planned for the blast furnaces in Luxembourg for now as they are still receiving sufficient orders to continue their activities.

Saying that the plant in Luxembourg is taking measures to limit the damage from energy bills, Mr. Bastian stated that the company is suspending the use of industrial electric ovens when electricity prices are too high, mainly in the morning and in the evening.

ArcelorMittal has cut operations in Europe, temporarily closing blast furnaces, due to the unfavorable global market conditions in which energy prices and carbon costs are high, and steel demand is weak, as SteelOrbis previously reported.