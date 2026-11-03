Arab steel industry leaders call for stronger regional integration and industrial cooperation at 19th Arab Steel Summit

Steel industry representatives from across the Arab region highlighted the importance of stronger regional cooperation, industrial investment and closer coordination between governments and producers during a panel discussion at the 19th Arab Steel Summit, held in Cairo, Egypt, on November 3-4. Moderated by Eng. Ahmed Ezz, chairman of the Arab Iron and Steel Union (AISU) and chairman of Ezz Steel, the panel featured Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, CEO of UAE-based EMSTEEL, Bandar Al Sulaim, chairman of Saudi Arabia's National Committee for Steel Industry, and Reda Lasledj, president of Algeria's SIDER Group and member of AISU's board of directors.

Addressing the challenges facing the regional steel industry, Eng. Al Remeithi highlighted the changing market environment and the importance of adapting to evolving industrial and economic conditions. His remarks emphasized the need to strengthen regional steel producers' competitiveness and develop closer cooperation to address the challenges facing the industry.

Meanwhile, Mr. Al Sulaim focused on Saudi Arabia's industrial development and the importance of cooperation between the public and private sectors. He emphasized the role of strategic partnerships in supporting industrial expansion, improving competitiveness and addressing challenges faced by steel producers.

For his part, Mr. Lasledj addressed Algeria's industrial development and the importance of creating a supportive environment for investment in the steel sector. He highlighted the role of industrial policies and investment in strengthening local production capabilities, while the discussion also covered challenges related to energy availability and broader economic conditions affecting industrial development.

Greater integration among Arab steel markets was another central theme of the panel. Participants discussed the potential benefits of closer economic and industrial cooperation between Arab countries, including expanding regional trade opportunities, encouraging investment and reducing dependence on export markets affected by increasing protectionist measures. The challenges associated with accessing major international markets, particularly Europe and the US, were also addressed.

The panel also emphasized the importance of closer coordination between governments and steel producers in developing sustainable solutions to industry-specific challenges. Participants discussed the potential benefits of establishing dedicated working groups and committees involving public authorities and private companies to address issues related to raw materials, industrial regulations and standards.

Overall, the panel discussion highlighted regional market integration, continued investment and stronger public-private cooperation as key priorities for improving the Arab steel industry's competitiveness and supporting its long-term growth. The discussion also touched on the opportunities arising from Saudi Arabia's major development projects and preparations for international events, including Expo 2030 and the 2034 FIFA World Cup, which are expected to support industrial activity and steel demand.