AISU chairman warns of growing protectionist pressures on Arab steel industry

Ahmed Ezz, chairman of the Arab Iron and Steel Union (AISU) and Egyptian steel producer Ezz Steel, highlighted the growing challenges facing Arab steel producers amid increasing global protectionism, calling for stronger regional cooperation and greater integration of Arab steel markets. Speaking at the 19th Arab Steel Summit, organized by AISU and held in Cairo, Egypt, on November 3-4, with Ezz Steel serving as the host sponsor, Ezz emphasized the importance of strengthening the competitiveness of the Arab steel industry.

Addressing the challenges facing the regional steel industry, Ezz pointed to the increasing use of trade protection measures in major international markets, particularly the US and Europe. He emphasized that such restrictions have made access to key export destinations increasingly difficult for Arab steel producers, raising concerns over the industry's ability to compete internationally.

Against this backdrop, Ezz stressed the importance of strengthening economic and industrial cooperation among Arab countries. He highlighted the potential benefits of developing a more integrated regional steel market, which could provide producers with greater commercial opportunities and help reduce their dependence on export destinations affected by trade barriers.

Ezz also addressed the importance of investment and industrial development in strengthening the competitiveness of Arab steelmakers. He emphasized the need for closer regional coordination to support the industry's long-term growth and enable producers to respond more effectively to changing global market conditions.

Drawing comparisons with industrial and economic integration in other regions, particularly Europe, Ezz underlined the importance of greater cooperation among Arab countries in building a stronger regional steel industry and improving its position in international markets.