Aperam to launch new straightening and cutting line to meet LNG demand

Luxembourg-based global stainless steel producer Aperam SA has announced the launch of a new straightening and cutting line at its Imphy plant in France. Engineered for maximum efficiency and precision, the new line produces strakes up to 50 meters long, 536 mm wide, and less than 1 mm thick, delivered in approximately 150 kg coils, the company stated.

The new facility is specifically designed to support the Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) tanker market. The recent global shift in LNG usage, along with growing demand from shipbuilders in Korea and China, has created an urgent need for expanded production capacity.

Frederic Mattei, Chief Executive Officer Alloys & Specialties, and Chief Innovation Officer at Aperam, commented: “This expansion reaffirms our commitment to maintaining our leadership in the LNG market. By doubling our production capacity, we are not only securing our position as the top supplier of INVAR® M93 alloy but also ensuring that we meet the growing needs of our shipyard customers with strong reliability and efficiency. Furthermore, the investment has created 35 new jobs, strengthening local employment and boosting the economy”.