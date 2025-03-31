 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Aperam...

Aperam to launch new straightening and cutting line to meet LNG demand

Monday, 31 March 2025 11:46:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Luxembourg-based global stainless steel producer Aperam SA has announced the launch of a new straightening and cutting line at its Imphy plant in France. Engineered for maximum efficiency and precision, the new line produces strakes up to 50 meters long, 536 mm wide, and less than 1 mm thick, delivered in approximately 150 kg coils, the company stated.

The new facility is specifically designed to support the Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) tanker market. The recent global shift in LNG usage, along with growing demand from shipbuilders in Korea and China, has created an urgent need for expanded production capacity.

Frederic Mattei, Chief Executive Officer Alloys & Specialties, and Chief Innovation Officer at Aperam, commented: “This expansion reaffirms our commitment to maintaining our leadership in the LNG market. By doubling our production capacity, we are not only securing our position as the top supplier of INVAR® M93 alloy but also ensuring that we meet the growing needs of our shipyard customers with strong reliability and efficiency. Furthermore, the investment has created 35 new jobs, strengthening local employment and boosting the economy”.


Tags: France European Union Steelmaking 

Similar articles

France’s GravitHy receives new funding for decarbonization project

27 Mar | Steel News

ArcelorMittal France to suspend two BFs for maintenance

12 Mar | Steel News

French pipe producer Vallourec sees lower pipe sales volume in 2024

27 Feb | Steel News

ArcelorMittal France warns against possible steel plant closures in Europe

24 Jan | Steel News

European companies form new initiative to decarbonize industrial sectors by 2030

19 Dec | Steel News

ArcelorMittal suspends decarbonization plans in France

26 Nov | Steel News

France’s Vallourec posts lower sales revenue and EBITDA for Jan-Sept

18 Nov | Steel News

Rio Tinto to support GravitHy’s decarbonization project in France

18 Nov | Steel News

ArcelorMittal France and Genvia to collaborate on low-carbon hydrogen

14 Nov | Steel News

ArcelorMittal France’s new ladle furnace at Fos-sur-Mer to support decarbonization efforts

01 Oct | Steel News