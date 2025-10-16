Sarralle to upgrade EAF for Celsa France

Spain-based technology supplier Sarrelle has been selected by Celsa France, French unit of Spanish long steel producer Celsa Group, to deliver and implement a new Eccentric Bottom Tapping (EBT) cleaning system as part of the steelmaker’s 175-ton Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) modernization project.

Strengthening safety and efficiency in EAF operations

The upgrade project centers on the installation of an automated cleaning system for the EBT unit, one of the most critical components of an electric arc furnace. By removing the need for manual cleaning, the new solution greatly reduces operator risk, minimizes furnace downtime, and optimizes metal tapping flow.

Sarralle emphasized that the equipment has been engineered for long-term durability, low maintenance, and high reliability under demanding steelmaking conditions. Manufactured from high-strength materials, the system ensures extended service life even under high thermal and mechanical stress.

Before shipment, all components undergo factory assembly and acceptance testing (FAT) at Saralle’s workshops.

Upon delivery to Celsa France’s site, Sarralle’s technical team will oversee the unloading, installation, and commissioning, working in close coordination with the plant’s engineering staff.