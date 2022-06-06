Anyang Steel suspends transfer of 80 percent of its equity

Monday, 06 June 2022 10:48:18 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Henan Province-based Chinese steelmaker Anyang Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. (Anyang Steel) announced on June 2 that the 80 percent equity transfer of its shareholder Anyang Iron and Steel Group (Anyang Steel Group) has been suspended as it could not reach an agreement with its intended transferee, Jiangxi Province-based Chinese steelmaker Fangda Steel Group.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, the base price of Anyang Steel’s 80 percent equity transfer is RMB 10.997 billion ($1.7 billion), while the purchase is a one-off payment. At the same time, the intended buyer should be a large-scale company with crude steel output capacity exceeding 10.0 million mt in 2021, while it should have a good financial position and the ability to pay, and its total assets should not be less than RMB 50 billion ($7.8 billion). Moreover, its consolidated operating revenue should be no less than RMB 50.0 billion ($7.8 billion) and its net profit should be positive.

Moreover, after the acquisition, the transferee should also increase the capital in Anyang Steel Group and invest in the consolidation of the steel industry in Henan Province, with an overall investment of at least RMB 80 billion ($11.9 billion).

Though the transfer of equity in Anyang Steel Group has been suspended this time, the delay will be temporary, while market insiders believe that the transfer process will be restarted in the future and that Fangda Steel Group will not be excluded.