Annual inflation rate in Turkey reaches 11.89 percent in October

Tuesday, 03 November 2020 17:00:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in October this year the consumer price index (CPI) for Turkish industry in general increased by 2.13 percent month on month, while annual inflation increased to 11.89 percent.

Among the main product groups, the highest month-on-month increase was seen in the clothing and shoe wear group with 6.81 percent, while the highest year-on-year increase was registered in the miscellaneous goods and services group with 27.40 percent.


