ANM to inspect Vale’s Xingu dam following site halt

Monday, 14 June 2021 18:42:56 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian mining regulator, the National Mining Agency (ANM), will inspect Vale’s Xingu dam following the site’s halt, according to a media report by G1.

The dam is located at Vale’s Alegria iron ore mine. The dam was halted by a labor court, which said there was the risk of a collapse. Vale denied such risk. The new site inspection by the mining regulator follows a request from Mariana city’s environment prosecutors.

The dam is currently at safety risk level 2, out of three, in which three means there’s the likely chance of a collapse. ANM said it is following the case and is holding meetings with Vale about the dam’s safety.