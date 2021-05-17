Anglo American Brazil reaches iron ore shipment milestone

Monday, 17 May 2021 21:10:22 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Anglo American Brazil said iron ore shipments out of the Port of Açu in Rio de Janeiro state reached 100,000 mt. Along with logistics company Prumo, Anglo American Brazil co-owns a terminal inside the port, which handles the iron ore shipments.

Anglo American Brazil said the shipment milestone represents the company’s strong Minas-Rio iron ore output, which should reach 26 million mt this year, up from 24 million mt in 2020.

The company said it uses its Minas-Rio slurry 529­km­long (328­mile­long) slurry pipeline to transport the iron ore from its mine to the port. The Port of Açu first shipped the commodity for Anglo American Brazil in 2014.