American Cadrex expands metal processing plant in Mexico by 58 percent

Tuesday, 27 February 2024 00:02:21 (GMT+3) | San Diego

US-based Cadrex Manufacturing Solutions expanded the size of its metal processing center in the northern city of Juárez, in the Mexican state of Nuevo León, by 58 percent, the company said in a press release.

“The new facility will serve as an extension of the current space, which has sheet metal fabrication, sheet metal stamping, welding, and plastic injection molding capabilities, as well as assembly and testing,” the company said.

The company did not disclose the amount of the investment in the physical facilities, machinery and equipment, in addition to the volume of processing capacity, only mentioning that the expansion was 14,000 square meters on a property adjacent to its main plant. With the expansion, Cadrex now has a production area of 38,000 square meters, which represents an expansion of 58 percent.

The company also reported that prior to the expansion, around 800 employees were working and with the expansion "they expect to add hundreds of new employees in the coming years in Mexico."

The expansion in Mexico was because Monterrey's manufacturing industry is booming and it is a geographically ideal location because it is close to the United States.

Juárez is located 20 miles east of the capital of Nuevo León, Monterrey. It is also located 195 miles south of the border city of Laredo, Texas.