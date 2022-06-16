﻿
English
All CSN workers approve the proposal for annual readjustment of salaries

Thursday, 16 June 2022 18:12:57 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

After two months of negotiations, with partial strikes at some operational areas and four proposals submitted to the workers, Brazilian iron ore and steel producer CSN received the formal approval from the union workers to the annual readjustment of salaries.

With a voting process by the last operational area opposed to the proposal, the workers of the Volta Redonda steel plant in the state of Rio de Janeiro have approved by 4,077 “yes” against 2,387 “no” CSN’s fourth proposal, paving the way for 12 and 10 percent increase of salaries, depending on the level of each salary, plus other benefits. 

A source from CSN had previously told SteelOrbis that no significant loss of production occurred during the period of negotiations.


