All areas of Brazil’s CSN operating at full pace

Wednesday, 08 June 2022

Workers at the mining areas of the Brazilian iron ore and flats producer CSN have approved the company’s proposal for the annual readjustment of salaries, paving the way for the conclusion of the negotiation process, as only the union workers in the state of Rio de Janeiro have not approved it so far.

A company source told SteelOrbis that all areas of the company are operating at full pace and that the final approval by the workers is a matter of time, although the presence of CSN units in different states of Brazil “could suffer some kind of political influence.”

Last month, some units of the company have reduced production levels, but a formal strike was not declared.

During the current round of negotiations, CSN submitted four proposals to its workers, the last of which was approved by all workers, with exception of those in the steel production and in the galvanizing plant.