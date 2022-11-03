Algeria’s AQS to double capacity at Bellara steel complex

Thursday, 03 November 2022 16:36:27 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Algerian Qatari Steel (AQS), one of the largest integrated steel manufacturing plants in Algeria, has announced that it plans to initiate the second phase of its direct reduced iron (DRI) unit project at its Bellara steel complex to double its existing capacity to an annual 4.4 million mt of crude steel.

Regarding the second phase of the project, the finished product that will be produced and whether the unit will include a pellet plant or only a DR module are not certain yet. The finished products are expected to be flat products, according to the market participants, as the first phase was for long products.

In February last year, the company commissioned its DRI unit, which has an annual production capacity of 2.5 million mt of DRI, as SteelOrbis previously reported. The company currently has 1.5 million mt rebar and 500,000 mt wire rod production capacity per year.

Meanwhile, Algerian steel producer Tosyalı Algerie, a subsidiary of Turkish steelmaker Tosyalı Holding, has also began installation of a 2 million mt hot rolling line.