﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Algeria’s AQS to double capacity at Bellara steel complex

Thursday, 03 November 2022 16:36:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Algerian Qatari Steel (AQS), one of the largest integrated steel manufacturing plants in Algeria, has announced that it plans to initiate the second phase of its direct reduced iron (DRI) unit project at its Bellara steel complex to double its existing capacity to an annual 4.4 million mt of crude steel.

Regarding the second phase of the project, the finished product that will be produced and whether the unit will include a pellet plant or only a DR module are not certain yet. The finished products are expected to be flat products, according to the market participants, as the first phase was for long products. 

In February last year, the company commissioned its DRI unit, which has an annual production capacity of 2.5 million mt of DRI, as SteelOrbis previously reported. The company currently has 1.5 million mt rebar and 500,000 mt wire rod production capacity per year. 

Meanwhile, Algerian steel producer Tosyalı Algerie, a subsidiary of Turkish steelmaker Tosyalı Holding, has also began installation of a 2 million mt hot rolling line.


Tags: Crude Steel Algeria North Africa Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Zaporizhstal’s performance remains severely dented by war

03 Nov | Steel News

TCUD: High energy costs reduce competitiveness of Turkish steel sector

02 Nov | Steel News

Nippon Steel registers higher net profit and sales in H1 FY 2022-23

02 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s Kardemir posts higher net profit and sales revenues for Jan-Sept

01 Nov | Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat Group posts net loss for Q3

01 Nov | Steel News

US raw steel production down 0.4 percent week-on-week

31 Oct | Steel News

OYAK Mining Metallurgy Group sees higher net profit and revenues in Jan-Sept

27 Oct | Steel News

Sweden’s SSAB to idle blast furnace in Raahe amid weak demand

26 Oct | Steel News

Baosteel’s net profit down 74.3 percent in July-September

26 Oct | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 2.03 percent in mid-October

26 Oct | Steel News