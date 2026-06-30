 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Alessandro...

Alessandro Banzato designated as new president of Italy's Federacciai

Tuesday, 30 June 2026 18:03:51 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia

Alessandro Banzato, chairman and CEO of Italian steelmaker Acciaierie Venete, has been designated as the new president of Federacciai for the 2026-28 term, as announced by Federacciai, the Italian federation of steel companies, in a press release issued on June 30, 2026.

“The designation will be submitted for approval to the assembly of steel industry entrepreneurs scheduled for next October,” the Federacciai statement said.

Alessandro Banzato has been CEO of Acciaierie Venete since 2004 and has served as chairman of the company since 2013. In addition, from 2005 to 2009 he was vice president of Confindustria Veneto with responsibility for energy and the environment. He has also been vice president of Federacciai since 2016 and previously served as president of the federation from 2018 to 2022.


Tags: Italy Europe 

Similar articles

Confindustria calls for pragmatic EU ETS reform to protect industrial competitiveness

09 Jun | Steel News

Assofermet: Italian scrap market stable in May, production and energy weigh on June outlook

08 Jun | Steel News

Italy’s Assofermet warns safeguard measures and CBAM could damage processors and distribution

03 Jun | Steel News

Italian Duferco Terminal Mediterraneo’s new hub in Sicily reaches full operational status

27 May | Steel News

Feralpi Group meets MEP Scuderi: focus on energy, scrap and competitiveness of EU steel industry

25 May | Steel News

Italian industry representatives propose a new mechanism to support energy-intensive companies and competitiveness

25 May | Steel News

Global View on Scrap: Turkey’s import prices move up, Asia remains stable

15 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Cost pressure prompts Marcegaglia Specialties to adjust stainless tube prices

15 May | Tube and Pipe

Assofermet: Italian scrap market ends April higher, May still depends on availability and energy costs

11 May | Steel News

Global View on Scrap: Prices stabilize in Turkey, Japanese suppliers still absent in Asia

08 May | Scrap & Raw Materials