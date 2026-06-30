Alessandro Banzato designated as new president of Italy's Federacciai

Alessandro Banzato, chairman and CEO of Italian steelmaker Acciaierie Venete, has been designated as the new president of Federacciai for the 2026-28 term, as announced by Federacciai, the Italian federation of steel companies, in a press release issued on June 30, 2026.

“The designation will be submitted for approval to the assembly of steel industry entrepreneurs scheduled for next October,” the Federacciai statement said.

Alessandro Banzato has been CEO of Acciaierie Venete since 2004 and has served as chairman of the company since 2013. In addition, from 2005 to 2009 he was vice president of Confindustria Veneto with responsibility for energy and the environment. He has also been vice president of Federacciai since 2016 and previously served as president of the federation from 2018 to 2022.