Italian Duferco Terminal Mediterraneo’s new hub in Sicily reaches full operational status

The Giammoro terminal (Messina, Sicily), managed by Duferco Terminal Mediterraneo, has officially entered its full operational phase. The infrastructure thus consolidates its role as a strategic intermodal platform for commercial and industrial flows in southern Italy and the Mediterranean basin, recording a sharp acceleration in activity in May 2026.

New international connections and focus on energy transition

Among the most significant milestones of this new phase is the maiden call of the vessel Mv X-Press Sagarmala, which marked the launch of a new weekly connection operated by X-Press Feeders. This service integrates the Sicilian port into major international routes linking the hubs of Algeciras and Tanger Med with southern Italy.

On the occasion of this maiden call, the first 67 Maersk containers were offloaded, containing over 40,000 PV solar panels (715 W). The components are destined for the construction of a 28 MW solar farm in Sigonella (Catania, Sicily), developed by Comal, a Duferco Group company active in utility-scale renewable energy infrastructure. The Giammoro terminal aims to position itself as an integrated door-to-door logistics hub for the solar sector in Sicily, managing the entire supply chain, from maritime reception and storage to delivery at jobsites.

Industrial diversification and cooperation with Pittini Group

In addition to the energy sector, the logistics hub has expanded its industrial operations. A new project has been launched for a leading international operator, which involves utilizing covered areas for the production of anti-fishing deterrents, including internal handling, storage, and loading operations. The site thus confirms its multipurpose vocation for oversized cargo, breakbulk, and general cargo.

On the industrial and steel front, the logistics cooperation with the Pittini Group continues at full pace. The integrated supply chain includes maritime transport carried out by the vessel Sider Unicorn, part of the NovaAlgoma Short Sea Carriers fleet, a Duferco Group company, unloading operations, handling, and storage at the terminal’s rail-connected warehouse. On average, the terminal handles approximately 6,000 mt of steel products per vessel operated.

Completing the intermodal framework of the Giammoro hub is the commissioning of the rail interconnection, which enables the arrival and storage of diversified goods, ranging from steel beams to wood materials.

“Our terminal opens up new prospects for logistics growth in southern Italy, fostering the attraction of international traffic and contributing to strengthening Sicily’s role as a strategic platform at the center of the Mediterranean basin,” commented Lorenzo Lacqua, CEO of Duferco Terminal Mediterraneo.