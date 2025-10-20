 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Alchemy...

Alchemy partners with Newcam to advance Bryah iron ore projects

Monday, 20 October 2025 13:58:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Australia-based Alchemy Resources Limited has announced that it has entered into a binding option agreement with local miner Newcam Minerals Pty Ltd. under which Newcam can earn up to a 60 percent interest in Alchemy’s iron ore assets in Western Australia’s Bryah Basin, with Alchemy retaining a 40 percent interest free-carried to a decision to mine.

Key terms of the agreement

  • Newcam will pay an initial A$500,000 for a six-month option to conduct due diligence, followed by a further A$500,000 on exercise of the option.
  • The agreement covers Alchemy’s Valley Bore and Old Highway iron ore prospects.
  • Upon execution of the option, Newcam will become the operator of the joint venture and carry the project through to feasibility study, which must be completed within five years.

Strategic implications and next steps

James Wilson, CEO of Alchemy, noted that the agreement is a “transformative opportunity” for the company, providing immediate funds, exposure to iron ore value upside and aligning with the company’s growth strategy. The maiden drilling program at the Valley Bore prospect is planned to be completed in the December 2025 quarter, signaling accelerated activity ahead.


Tags: Australia Oceania Mining 

Similar articles

Fenix Resources’ iron ore output rises in Sept quarter, with Beebyn-W11 in operation

16 Oct | Steel News

Rio Tinto’s iron ore output in Pilbara remains stable in Q3

14 Oct | Steel News

Robe River JV to develop new iron ore deposits at West Angelas mine

07 Oct | Steel News

Fortescue partners with Envision Energy on wind project to decarbonize Pilbara operations

30 Sep | Steel News

BHP Mitsubishi Alliance to suspend Saraji South coal mine in Queensland

18 Sep | Steel News

BHP to invest in Port Hedland to boost iron ore output

18 Sep | Steel News

Mitsui and Itochu acquire interest in the iron ore deposit in Australia

11 Sep | Steel News

Australia’s Mineral Resources completes first blast at Iron Valley pit

04 Sep | Steel News

Fenix Resources secures 30-year mining rights for Weld Range iron ore project

02 Sep | Steel News

Australia’s Mineral Resources posts higher iron ore output for FY 2024-25

29 Aug | Steel News