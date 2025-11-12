BHP completes Mt Arthur land transfer to Malabar Resources

Australian miner BHP Billiton has announced the legal transfer of roughly 3,700 hectares of its Mt Arthur open-cut coal mine site to Australia-based Malabar Resources. The move is part of BHP’s plan to responsibly wind down operations at Mt Arthur by 2030, while enabling ongoing mining value and regional economic stability.

Liz Watts, vice president of NSW Energy Coal at BHP, stated, “Our commitment is clear, we want to focus on environmental, economic and social outcomes in mine closure, to help set the region up for long-term success, and deliver a positive legacy from BHP mining in the Hunter Valley.”

The arrangement sees BHP leveraging infrastructure synergies: Malabar’s existing Maxwell underground mine will utilize the mine void for tailings storage from Mt Arthur, enhancing safety and cost-efficiency in closure.