Alacero calls on governments to take action to ensure fair trade

Thursday, 13 August 2020 17:19:17 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Latin American Steel Association (Alacero) called on governments to take appropriate measures amid increasing unfair trade conditions impacting Latin American countries to ensure that regional industries have the opportunity to compete on equal terms. In this regard, Mexico will launch an investigation on imports of certain line pipe products from the US that are subject to antidumping duty of 25.43 percent.

In addition, Chile has decided to initiate an investigation for possible dumping in the import prices of forged steel balls for grinding, while it is also considering measures against imports of steel bars.

“Faced with the threat of unfair imports, especially from China, for the proper functioning of the industry in Latin America, it has never been more necessary to unite the leaders in the search for more equal competitive circumstances in the region for an industry as essential as the steel industry,” said Francisco Leal, general director of Alacero.

Alacero stated that the search for trade in equal circumstances is not limited to the Latin American industry. Canada, Australia and India are some other countries that have launched investigations and imposed tariffs on various Chinese steel products. Meanwhile, the European steel industry has petitioned the European Commission for a reduction in current levels of safeguard quotas amid the impact of the pandemic, Alacero noted, adding that Saudi Arabia, GCC countries and South Africa are also among the countries which are trying to defend their steel industries against cheap and unfair imports.