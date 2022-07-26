﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazil prepares delegation to the US to discuss slab quota

Tuesday, 26 July 2022 18:08:08 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

After the US suspended duties on CRC imports from Brazil, as previously reported by SteelOrbis, the Brazilian steel institute, IABr, is reportedly preparing a delegation to the US to discuss alternatives to improve the agreement.

According to the institute, the suspension of the duties is important, but the agreement refers to only 50,000 mt per year of the product, while the imports of Brazilian slab from the US is currently limited to a quota of 3.5 million mt per year.

The main target of the mission will be the expansion of the current slab tax-free quota, which in their view would benefit the US steel industry, as it is dependent on slab imports to feed their rolling activities.

The mission would also ask for the change the quota grade from today’s “hard” to “soft,” as Brazil is currently forbidden to export steel products to the US when the quota is filled, while with the soft quota, additional volumes can be exported, provided that the 25 percent import tariff is paid.

Another objective of the mission would be the expansion of the current quota of finished steel products exported to the US, currently limited to 687,000 mt per year.


Tags: Slab Semis Brazil South America Trading Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Brazilian slab producers maintain focus on the domestic market

26 Jul | Flats and Slab

China’s semis imports down sharply in H1 amid 66% drop in billet shipments

25 Jul | Steel News

Iranian semis producers actively search for buyers abroad

25 Jul | Longs and Billet

Russia remains aggressive in sales and talks for slab and HRC in Turkey

21 Jul | Flats and Slab

Brazilian slab producers turn attention to the domestic market

20 Jul | Flats and Slab

Slab prices in Asia drop further due to bad situation in HRC market

19 Jul | Flats and Slab

Negotiations remain unsettled for Brazilian slab shipments in September

14 Jul | Flats and Slab

Brazilian slab exporters begin negotiations for September shipments

06 Jul | Flats and Slab

Asia and Brazil still the main slab suppliers to EU

04 Jul | Flats and Slab

Russia has to cut slab prices further to push sizable volumes to China

04 Jul | Flats and Slab