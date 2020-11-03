﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

AHMSA reports larger net loss in Q3

Tuesday, 03 November 2020 21:59:23 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexican integrated steelmaker Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA) saw its net loss increase from MXN 2.26 billion ($106.7 million) in Q3 2019 to MXN 5.62 billion ($265.2 million) in Q3 this year.

The company reported an EBITDA loss of $58 million in Q3 this year, up from its previous EBITDA loss of $45 million in Q3 last year. Net revenues in Q3 this year fell 50.7 percent, year-over-year, to MXN 5.81 billion ($274.3 million).

AHMSA said unstable steel prices in the global market in the past few years plus Section 232 decreased the company’s demand and steel selling prices, affecting the company’s cash flow and operational results.


Tags: Mexico  fin. Reports  Altos Hornos de México (AHMSA) of Grupo Acerero del Norte  North America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

02  Nov

Minera Autlan goes from profit to loss in Q3
02  Nov

Mexican iron pellet production declines in August
23  Oct

AHMSA operating at 35 percent its capacity at No. 1 steelworks
12  Oct

Mexico investigating slab imports from Brazil and Russia
12  Oct

Mexican industrial output declines 8.4 percent in August