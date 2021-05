Monday, 03 May 2021 00:27:07 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican integrated steelmaker Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA) posted a net loss of MXN 2.65 billion ($131.7 million) in Q1 this year, compared to a net loss of MXN 5.21 billion ($258.5 million) in Q1 2020.

AHMSA posted an EBITDA loss of $27 million in Q1 this year, compared to a net loss of $122 million in Q1 2020. EBITDA is the only figure AHMSA reported in USD.

Net revenues in Q1 reached MXN 7.32 billion ($363.1 million), 10.2 percent down, year-over-year.

USD = MXN 20.15 (May 3)