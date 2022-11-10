AHMSA posts net loss for the third quarter

Thursday, 10 November 2022 22:12:49 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Mexican steel and iron ore producer AHMSA reported this week a net loss of MXN 4.096 billion ($210.6 million) for Q3 2022, against a net loss of MXN 538 million in the previous quarter.

The company said in a statement that due to reduced international steel prices and lower volumes traded, AHMSA is trying to negotiate financial loans to increase production and to recover its financial position.

During the period, the EBITDA was negative in MXN 1.83 billion, while the operational loss reached MXN 2.441 billion.

USD = MXN 19.41