Mexico’s AHMSA posts net profit in Q2

Friday, 30 July 2021 18:47:30 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexican integrated steelmaker Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA) posted a net profit of MXN 766 million ($38.6 million) in Q2 this year, compared to a net loss of MXN 4.21 billion ($212.9 million) in Q2 2020.

AHMSA had been posting several consecutive quarterly losses, as the company faces a crisis that has lasted for at least two years.

Net revenues in Q2 this year rose 65.1 percent, year-over-year, to MXN 11.49 billion ($580.3 million). The company reported an EBITDA of $121 million, as opposed to the EBITDA loss of $53 million it reported in Q2 2020. EBITDA is the company’s only indicator to be reported in USD.

USD = MXN 19.81 (July 30)


