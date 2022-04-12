AHMSA obtains global certification for its MIMOSA coal unit

Tuesday, 12 April 2022 19:21:21 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican integrated steelmaker Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA) said this week the MIMOSA unit of its Mineral del Norte coal business was granted a global certification.

The unit, which produces coal to supply AHMSA’s steelmaking needs, obtained the ISO 9001-2015 certification.

AHMSA said auditing company NYCE inspected and granted the certification following a reviewing process. The auditing process inspected the application of certain norms to guarantee the quality of the coal produced by MIMOSA at its mines.

AHMSA uses the coal produced at the MIMOSA unit to run its coking facilities at its Monclova steel complex.