AFV Beltrame Group gets approval to takeover Romania-based COS Targoviste

Wednesday, 23 February 2022 16:18:54 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia
       

The Romanian competition council has lately authorized the takeover of bankrupt COS Targoviste for €38.3 million by Italy-based AFV Beltrame Group. The Italian group, which is the largest merchant bar producer in Europe, aims to invest about 100 million € in the modernization of the Romanian long products mill. COS Targoviste's activities should be integrated with those of Donalam, another mill owned by Beltrame in Calarasi, Romania, sources told SteelOrbis.

COS Targoviste, which produces mainly rebar and special steels, halted production activities in 2020 and laid off around 1,200 workers due to economic issues caused by the Covid-19 outbreak and a shortage of working capital. Donalam produces round bars of 80-320 mm diameter.

In July last year, AFV Beltrame Group also announced it plans to build a 600,000 mt/year rebar and wire rod plant in Romania with an investment of €300 million.


