7 Steel UK: High energy costs and global overcapacity threaten Welsh steel sector

Wales-based steelmaker 7 Steel UK has stated that steel producers in Wales continue to operate under significant global pressure stemming from persistent steel overcapacity, volatile international trade conditions and industrial electricity prices that remain substantially higher than those faced by many overseas competitors.

The steel producer said that, at the same time, the sector is undergoing structural transformation as steelmakers transition toward low-carbon production technologies and increasingly adopt circular, recycling-based manufacturing models.

Industry welcomes call for stronger government support

Against this backdrop, industry representatives have welcomed Welsh First Minister Eluned Morgan’s recent appeal for urgent UK government action to support domestic steel production, as SteelOrbis reported previously. The statement is viewed by market participants as an important political signal at a time when the sector is seeking stronger policy backing during an ongoing industrial transition.

According to 7 Steel UK, Welsh steelmaking remains a foundation industry supporting a wide range of downstream sectors across the UK economy, making policy stability critical for maintaining competitiveness.

Energy pricing and trade safeguards remain key priorities

The company noted that operational challenges linked to energy costs and trade uncertainty are already reflected in day-to-day production conditions. Industry priorities therefore include extending existing trade protection measures beyond June and ensuring greater predictability in industrial electricity pricing.

Producers expect these issues to be addressed within the forthcoming UK Steel Strategy, which is widely anticipated as a framework capable of delivering long-term regulatory clarity and investment certainty.

EAF-based circular production central to transition

7 Steel UK highlighted that it has produced low-carbon steel at its Cardiff facility for more than a decade using electric arc furnace technology supported by a nationwide recycling network.

CEO Carles Rovira stated that Wales retains a strong steelmaking heritage and that the company aims to play a leading role in the transition toward sustainable steel production through circularity and EAF-based operations. He added that clearer policy support and long-term certainty will be essential to safeguard existing capacity while enabling continued investment in industrial processes, workforce development and regional communities.