4.71 percent of equity in Bengang Plates transferred to Bengang Group

Monday, 02 August 2021 14:43:22 (GMT+3) | Shanghai



Liaoning Province-based Chinese steelmaker Bengang Steel Plates Co., Ltd. (Bengang Plates) has announced that the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of Liaoning Province has approved the transfer of 4.71 percent of equity in Bengang Plates held by Liaoning Provincial Transportation Investment Group Co., Ltd to Bengang Group.

