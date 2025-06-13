13 stainless steel pipe production lines of Jiangsu Dejing Piping System Technology to be into operation by end of June
Friday, 13 June 2025 10:50:48 (GMT+3)
|
Shanghai
Two production lines of the high-quality stainless steel pipe production project of Jiangsu Province-based Chinese steel pipe producer Jiangsu Dejing Piping System Technology Co. have lately been commissioned and are currently in trial production, as reported by local media. Meanwhile, there are 15 production lines in the process of installation and commissioning, while in total 13 production lines will be in operation by the end of June. Jiangsu Dejing Piping System Technology’s high-quality stainless steel pipe production project is located in Qingshan Industrial Park (Jingjiang), Taizhou city, Jiangsu Province, with an overall investment of RMB 1.0 billion ($0.14 billion), and will include 35 automated pipe production lines and have an annual production capacity of 100,000 mt high-quality stainless steel pipes. The products in question will be widely used in petrochemical, electric power, natural gas and other industries, and can provide high-performance, corrosion-resistant, high-pressure-resistant, high and low-temperature-resistant products for industrial pipelines and pipeline systems for civil water and gas transmission.