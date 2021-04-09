﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Weak demand depresses China’s import coking coal market

During the week ending April 9, import coking coal quotations in China have been under pressure from weak demand.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.