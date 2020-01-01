﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

One Turkish mill increases its ship scrap price

One mill in Turkey’s Aliaga region in Izmir has increased its ship scrap purchase prices by $5/mt as of today, November 25.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.