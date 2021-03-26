﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Local coke and import coking coal prices in China under pressure from output cuts

During the week ending March 26, import quotations for coking coal in China have moved down slightly.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.