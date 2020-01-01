﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Latest developments in Russia's local scrap purchase prices

Steel producers in Russia have been gradually decreasing their scrap purchase prices, aiming to secure the raw material at a lower cost.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.