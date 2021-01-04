﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Indian pellet exporters wait for definitive trend to emerge in China

Indian iron ore pellet export prices have fallen marginally over the past week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.