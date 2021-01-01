﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Indian pellet export prices accelerate their downward trend

Bearish conditions in the India pellet export market have been aggravated further with prices suffering a major setback during the past week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.