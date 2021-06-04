﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Import coking coal prices in China increase, local coke prices down

During the week ending June 4, import quotations for hard coking coal in China have moved on an overall rising trend.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.