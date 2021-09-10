﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Import coking coal and local coke prices in China surge by over $45/mt

During the week ending September 10, import quotations for coking coal in China showed another round of sharp increases.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.