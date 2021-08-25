﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

German and Polish scrap markets move down in line with initial expectations

In line with the initial expectations voiced by SteelOrbis, domestic scrap quotations in Germany and Poland have moved down during August.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.