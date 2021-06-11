﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-India pellet prices remain strong after weak start amid higher futures, tight supply

Indian iron ore pellet export prices overcame bearish sentiments early in the past week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.