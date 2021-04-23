﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Coke prices in China up, while import coking coal shows minimal changes

During the week ending April 23, local coke quotations in China have edged up.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.